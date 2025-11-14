Pusha T & Virginia Williams Are Expecting Their Second Child

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 187 Views
Pusha T Virginia Williams Expecting Second Child Hip Hop News
Pusha T holds out some of his jewelry to the crowd as he performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Congratulations to Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams, who gave birth to their first son Nigel Brixx Thornton in June of 2020.

Pusha T and Malice dominated hip-hop this year with their Clipse comeback and all the fanfare it brought. As if the former didn't have a big enough 12 months, he just got the best news across the entirety of his stellar 2025.

The Virginia MC's wife, Virginia Williams, took to her Instagram page to announce that they are expecting their second child. Many congratulations are in order for the happy couple, and fans are sharing their well-wishes heartily on social media.

"2nd masterpiece on the way… God is good," she captioned her post. Its pictures feature Virginia holding her baby bump and accompanying her son Nigel Brixx Thornton (the couple's first child, born in 2020) at a recent art gallery exhibit featuring her work.

Pusha T Wife

For those unaware, the former G.O.O.D. Music rapper married his girlfriend of 11 years back in 2018. This was shortly after Pusha T's relationship with Virginia Williams came up during his infamous back-and-forth with Drake. Back during "Duppy Freestyle," the Toronto superstar referenced their engagement in 2017 and promised to take things to a personal level if Push kept "playing with his name." In response, the Daytona spitter exposed Drizzy's child with Sophie Brussaux on the scathing "The Story Of Adidon," and the rest is history.

That's probably why Virginia's name sounds so familiar to more casual hip-hop heads out there. Nevertheless, it's been a long time since that battle, and they have moved on with their lives in both big and small ways.

For example, Pusha T's slew of Grammy nominations alongside his brother certainly distract him from any petty or fiery feuds. They are not just up for most of the hip-hop categories, but also for Album Of The Year. We will see if Clipse ends up taking any trophies home, which they have expressed time and time again as a big goal for their careers.

Still, no matter what happens, a golden trophy weighs much less than a bundle of joy. Congratulations to Pusha T and Virginia Williams on this very heartening and happy time of their lives. May many more beautiful days come!

