SZA Shares 2024 Advice For Fans About Kindness

SZA, like most of us, wants the best out of her 2024, and is trying hard to manifest the best vibes moving forward. Moreover, she recently took to Twitter to share some important advice with her followers, specifically relating to acts of kindness and our empathy towards one another. Lord knows we need more of that in the world, whether across the globe or within this specific space of the music industry. Sure, the St. Louis superstar might want to just replicate 2023 next year, as her track "Snooze" was the only song that stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for the whole year. But she knows there are more important things to cherish and strive for.

"I don’t meditate pray and do spiritual stuff to be better than anyone,” SZA expressed on the social media platform on Wednesday (December 26). “I do it to keep from beating a**." Two days later, she returned to Twitter with a message along a similar vein, and one that crystallizes what she wants to uphold next year. "Bruh everybody human everybody feels," the "Ghost In The Machine" singer added. "Everybody has a right to beat [your] a** upon being disrespected so let’s be kind to another unless u can fight in 2024 ok?"

SZA Gives Fans Her Advice For 2024

With this in mind, hopefully SZA is able to fully achieve this and have the best year of her life so far, as we all should work towards. But she couldn't let go of 2023 before answering one more question from fans: what's she singing on Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy"? Furthermore, the 34-year-old finally clarified this on her Instagram Story, sharing the lyrics in question. A snippet: "You been so good and you deserve to end your suffering, I need good d**k and conversation, can you comfort me?"

Meanwhile, maybe Summer Walker will hop on a remix of her track with Ty Dolla $ign and The Neptunes, "Hit Different," based on some recent social media activity. Is this the first new release from the TDE darling we'll get in 2024, which will hopefully be a kinder and more empathetic year? Or are we finally getting Lana? Drop your predictions in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on SZA, stick around on HNHH.

