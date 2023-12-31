SZA Shares 2024 Advice For Fans About Kindness

The St. Louis superstar is always cognizant of the fact that everybody hurts, and that said reality means we should be nicer to each other.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023

SZA, like most of us, wants the best out of her 2024, and is trying hard to manifest the best vibes moving forward. Moreover, she recently took to Twitter to share some important advice with her followers, specifically relating to acts of kindness and our empathy towards one another. Lord knows we need more of that in the world, whether across the globe or within this specific space of the music industry. Sure, the St. Louis superstar might want to just replicate 2023 next year, as her track "Snooze" was the only song that stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for the whole year. But she knows there are more important things to cherish and strive for.

"I don’t meditate pray and do spiritual stuff to be better than anyone,” SZA expressed on the social media platform on Wednesday (December 26). “I do it to keep from beating a**." Two days later, she returned to Twitter with a message along a similar vein, and one that crystallizes what she wants to uphold next year. "Bruh everybody human everybody feels," the "Ghost In The Machine" singer added. "Everybody has a right to beat [your] a** upon being disrespected so let’s be kind to another unless u can fight in 2024 ok?"

Read More: SZA, ScHoolboy Q, & More Perform At TDE’s Annual Christmas Concert

SZA Gives Fans Her Advice For 2024

With this in mind, hopefully SZA is able to fully achieve this and have the best year of her life so far, as we all should work towards. But she couldn't let go of 2023 before answering one more question from fans: what's she singing on Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy"? Furthermore, the 34-year-old finally clarified this on her Instagram Story, sharing the lyrics in question. A snippet: "You been so good and you deserve to end your suffering, I need good d**k and conversation, can you comfort me?"

Meanwhile, maybe Summer Walker will hop on a remix of her track with Ty Dolla $ign and The Neptunes, "Hit Different," based on some recent social media activity. Is this the first new release from the TDE darling we'll get in 2024, which will hopefully be a kinder and more empathetic year? Or are we finally getting Lana? Drop your predictions in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on SZA, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: SZA Flaunts Bikini In New Photo Dump, Addresses “Lana” Demands

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.