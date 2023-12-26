SZA Reveals She Struggles Controlling Her Temper

Earlier this month, SZA sat down for a very long conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The interview has been making waves for weeks now as the R&B darling gets impressively candid on a variety of subjects. She also revealed plenty of details to fans about her massive 2023. The year saw her riding the massive success of her album SOS to two massive hits in "Kill Bill" and "Snooze." But despite all of her success, there is at least one thing she still thinks she can improve on.

“My biggest priority now is being an emotionally regulated person with healthy relationships," she explains at the beginning of the segment. That's in line with something else she says in the interview about fame. She feels like the sensation of being famous is unnatural and wants to escape it. The singer also goes on to explain how she's also praying to control her temper. She wants “to be slower to anger, like I literally pray, like oh, you know, may I be slower to be anger, may I be calm, like filled with love and kindness.” Check out the full interview below.

Read More: SZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B Album

SZA On Being Quick To Anger

SZA concluded the segment by saying that she just wants to be a better person. "and not in like the idea of what a good person is, I want to be honest enough to create boundaries, healthy boundaries and I want to be honest enough to say no," she claims. The new interview sheds plenty of light on what the R&B darling may have been up to privately in the past few years. There was a 5-year gap between the release of SOS and her previous album CTRL.

Earlier this month there was discussion online about SZA's hit "Snooze." Fans were discussing the list of songwriters involved in the track. That was until Punch from her label Top Dawg Entertainment had to weigh in. He clarified that she did, in fact, write every word of the song herself. What do you think of SZA's perspective on controlling her temper and being less quick to anger? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]