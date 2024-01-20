Kevin Gates Hosts Listening Party For "The Ceremony"

Kevin Gates threw a lavish black-tie gala as a listening party for his upcoming album The Ceremony. Footage released online showed a sweet moment between Gates and his wife Dreka. Gates appeared in high spirits as he prepared for the industry to hear his new album. Gates married Dreka in 2015. Last year, he shared an incredibly NSFW video of her giving birth to his Instagram page.

The Ceremony is Gates' fourth studio album and first since 2022's Khaza. That album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard charts. Both of Gates' previous albums before Khaza, peaked within the top five. The Ceremony is set to be released on January 26. Are you looking forward to The Ceremony? Let us know.

Read More: Kevin Gates Catches Strays As Tokyo Toni Rants About "Freaky People" With Blac Chyna

Kevin Gates And Finnese2tymes Get Real

Elsewhere, comments made by Kevin Gates and Finesse2Tymes during a recent livestream have led to people speculating about the sexuality of the two men. The speculation primarily stems from Gates asking Finessee if he would "put his feet in the air". Finesse responds by saying that "if I thought something wrong with you, I would put your f-cking feet in the air". Many people have taken this as reference to a sexual act. However, it's more likely a threat of violence. Based on common street slang, to "put your feet in the air" is to kill someone. Finesse is more likely saying that he would not struggle to end Gates if the situation demanded it.

"He literally means "kill me" knocked off yo feet. Put my feet in the air. Yall WANT men to be gay and that's the weirdest shit to me," one person lamented. "Y’all so strange he basically say If he ever cross him out his feet in the air as in unalive him and hold him accountable for his actions," added another. "Clearly he said can u send me to god if i break any codes that’s why he said hold me accountable," agreed a third.

Read More: Sexyy Red Twerks To Kevin Gates Collab "Yonce Freestyle"

[via]