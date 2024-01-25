Kevin Gates' Capris Keep The Internet Laughing: Watch

Kevin Gates is kicking off 2024 with all eyes on him. The controversial lyricist has been busy preparing for his upcoming album, The Ceremony to drop later this month. As with most artists, he's been doing his due diligence in speaking with the press, even dropping by The Breakfast Club to update fans. At that time, the "2 Phones" hitmaker spoke candidly about his role in the lives of others as a healer. Though Charlamagne Tha God expressed his doubts about Gates' ability to impact everyone he crosses paths with, his guest made it clear that he knows his energy isn't for everyone.

What the multi-talent never fails to do, whether you're a fan of his music or not, is keep us laughing. On TBC he did this by revealing the "d**k restriction" he's put women on in the past for reverting to their toxic ways. Now, however, it's Gates' fashion choices that have some social media users cracking up. After he stepped out in an all-black ensemble consisting of capris, a tucked-in shirt, and layered socks, it's obvious Kevin was feeling himself. Still, not everyone agreed with his creative decisions, and many weren't afraid to tell him so.

Kevin Gates is Feeling Himself Ahead of The Ceremony

"That ninja got on knickerbockers!" someone pointed out online. "Let's talk about how that's not Dreka," another noted, speaking on Gates' long-time wife and manager. At this time, there's some speculation that they're in an open relationship, but nothing has been confirmed.

Haters Clown His All-Black Ensemble

"Why [Kevin] Gates dressed like Spanky from The Little Rascals?" one user quipped under @theneighborhoodtalk's repost of his video. "This how the studs come after they [lose] a lil weight and get a new sports bra 😂😂😂," another top-liked comment reads. Keep scrolling for more reactions to the father of two's bold fashion statement. Afterward, tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Kevin Gates Comments

Kevin Gates Comments

