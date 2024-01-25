Kevin Gates Fan Catfished For $6K By Fake Scammer

By the time realized that the person she spoke to probably wasn't the Baton Rouge rapper, her bank account had already suffered.

Kevin Gates is an antic-heavy rapper, which is by no means a bad thing, but it unfortunately also applies to his fanbase. Moreover, a new YouTube video from Catfished focuses on a fan who thought she spoke to him, but ended up getting scammed out of around $6K. Moreover, Jerleesa thought she was in a relationship with the rapper and spoke to a scam impersonator for about a year, which she details in the half-hour documentary. Originally, she explained, the fake Gates reached out via social media and convinced her that he would go to jail without her financial support.

"I’ve probably given him maybe $5K to $6K," Jerlessa remarked. "It sucks but, I figured after a while that’s what it was." Apparently, the scammer is from Philadelphia, and it's unclear if this is the only Kevin Gates-related victim who faced scams. The Ceremony MC still hasn't responded to this debacle online at press time, and it's unclear if it will reach his ears fast or loud enough for him to act in a significant way. It would, however, be nice to see, as we're sure that he can empathize with the struggle and might find the heart and resources to help Jarleesa.

New Catfished Episode With Kevin Gates Fan: Watch

Of course, you typically find the "Birds Calling" spitter in the headlines for other reasons that relate more to his personal views or goings-on. Still, this is a pretty common and persistent issue with celebrities online, which is no fault of Kevin Gates or others. Across the history of hip-hop, especially in its social media age, countless folks have tried to profit off of someone else's image without their consent. It's an unfortunate consequence of celebrity culture, and one that still affects fans today and is hard to circumvent without proper media literacy.

Meanwhile, perhaps the Baton Rouge native will take a break from putting Finesse2tymes; "legs in the air" to address this soon. After all, he always comes through with hot takes, so why should this situation be any different? So if there are any fans of Kevin Gates "talking to him" out there, check your sources one more time. For more news and the latest updates on him, stay logged into HNHH.

