catfish
- MusicKevin Gates Fan Catfished For $6K By Fake ScammerBy the time realized that the person she spoke to probably wasn't the Baton Rouge rapper, her bank account had already suffered.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBow Wow Responds To Scam Accusations, Picks Up Another On The WayThe rapper claimed that the 10-year-old that sued him got catfished, and now he has another scamming claim against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNFL's Manti Te'o Says Words From Jay-Z Inspired Him To Come Forward About Catfishing ScandalTen years ago, he learned his girlfriend died and dedicated his season to her. She was very much alive and not who he thought she was.By Erika Marie
- AnticsBruno Mars Impersonator Scams Woman Out Of $100KA 63-year-old woman loses $100,000 after falling in love with a man who pretended to be Bruno Mars.By Aron A.
- RandomTinder Bans Instagram Model For Being Too HotInstagram model, Holly Valentine, believes she was kicked off of Tinder for being too hot. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Accused Of Subtweeting Megan Thee StallionGoing after Moneybagg's ex? By Noah C
- GramMark Wahlberg Warns Fans Of Scam; Claims Someone Got Catfished For $85KMark Wahlberg warns fans of a scam being ran in his name.By Kevin Goddard
- TVMTV's Accused Of Stalking With Upcoming Show "Ghosted"Imagine ghosting someone and six months later they show up at your house with MTV cameras.By Erika Marie
- MusicAriana Grande Expresses Interest To Guest Host On "Catfish"Ariana Grande may do a little something on "Catfish."By Chantilly Post
- MusicRich Dollaz Appears On "Catfish" Show After Fan Sends Nudes To His IG AccountRich Dollaz found himself inadvertently roped into a maniacal, nudes-filled Catfish IG scheme. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentNev Schulman Has His Eye On Cardi B As "Catfish" Co-hostCardi B has a whole new opportunity on her hands.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Catfish" Host Max Joseph Steps Down From The MTV SeriesJoseph is moving on from MTV.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosBhad Bhabie Lures A Child Predator In Ty Dolla $ign Assisted "Trust Me" VideoBhad Bhabie gets out her torture weapons.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNev Schulman Is "Doing Much Better" After Being Cleared Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations"I’m just so thankful and grateful to everyone.”By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Catfish" Resumes Production As Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims Found BaselessNev Schulman clears his name and gets his show back.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Hunts Down A Man Catfishing Her Sister In "Nobody's Fool"Don't mess with Tiffany Haddish, or else. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Catfish" Host Nev Schulman Denies Sexual Misconduct AllegationsMore details on Nev Schulman's sexual misconduct case has arrived. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Catfish" Host Nev Schulman Accused Of Sexual MisconductNev Schulman is accused of some serious wrongdoing. By Chantilly Post
- SportsShaq Terrorizes Charles Barkley With Giant CatfishNBA on TNT By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRay Allen Says He's Victim Of Catfishing SchemeRay Allen asks court to throw out case where he's accused of stalking.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicDr. Dre Calls Out Verified Instagram Account Pretending To Be His SonCatfishing to a new degree. By Aron A.