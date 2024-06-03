CJ Stroud Checks Gillie Da King Over Alleged Bias Against Kendrick Lamar

CJ Stroud came to Kendrick Lamar's defense.

CJ Stroud checked Gillie Da King over his support for Drake and alleged bias against Kendrick Lamar during an appearance on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. The star Houston Texans quarterback appeared on the show alongside his teammate Tank Dell. When the topic of Drake and Lamar’s feud came up, Stroud didn’t let Gillie’s past takes slide.

“When Kendrick beat Drake, you said that last diss wasn’t better. You!” Stroud said. “I’m gonna check you right now, Unc. You’re tripping. We know you want the [Drake] interview.” Gillie fired back: “This is a misconception. Bro, whether we interview somebody or not, our checks still the same.” From there, he recalled praising Lamar’s “Not Like Us” but Stroud clarified, “But after it came out, you said [Drake] won.”

CJ Stroud & Tank Dell Celebrate Beating The Steelers

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 celebrates with Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the viral feud with Drake by dissing him on Metro Boomin and Future's song, "Like That," earlier this year. In the following months, each dropped several diss tracks aimed at the other. The situation reached a climax during the weekend of May 4, when Lamar dropped "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" within 24 hours. Conversely, Drake dropped "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6."

CJ Stroud & Tank Dell Appear On "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game"