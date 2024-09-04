50 Cent Takes Heat From Desiigner In New Diss Track

Recently, 50 Cent revealed that he didn't sign Desiigner because he only had one song.

During his recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, 50 Cent opened up about his decision not to sign Desiigner to G-Unit. He recalled meeting with the "Panda" rapper amid the success of his breakout hit. Sadly, he was disappointed after asking about what else he had in the vault. “The n***a came to me, what’s the n***a’s name? He sounded like Future. Panda, panda, panda,” he explained. “I met with him before he did the deal with Kanye and them.”

“I had him at the office, I was like, ‘Yo, let me hear the other records you got.’ And he’s like… ‘That’s it,'” 50 Cent also added. “And the sh*t was so hot that he had, I was struggling. But I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t give that n***a that money. Let them give him whatever the f*ck they gonna give him.'”

Desiigner Claims 50 Cent "Was Never Worth A Deal"

Desiigner caught wind of Fif's comments and decided to fire back with a diss track, which he recorded from his car and posted on Instagram. “Response back to 50 Cent,” he wrote alongside the clip. “POV: Another HIT.” On the track, Desiigner brags about getting signed by Kanye West, claiming that's what he would have preferred. "N****s talking that 50 Cent, I be talking 50 mil,” he spits. “I got signed to Kanye, lil n***a, you was never worth a deal.”

Obviously, Desiigner didn't appreciate 50 Cent's shady remarks. Fif has yet to respond to the diss for now, but social media predict that he'll have plenty to say about it. What do you think of 50 Cent claiming he didn't sign Desiigner because he didn't have more than one hit? What about Desiigner firing back with a new diss track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.