NBA YoungBoy Raps About Allegedly Punching Inmate For Repping OTF

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy got thrown into solitary confinement for allegedly confronting another inmate behind bars.

Earlier this year, it was reported that NBA YoungBoy was thrown into solitary confinement for allegedly assaulting another inmate behind bars. Apparently, the inmate shouted "OTF" at the Louisiana rapper. Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams shared the news on Instagram Live, also claiming that the alleged altercation would not have an effect on YB's release date.

Just a few days later, YB was finally a free man. He hasn't wasted any time since his release either, immediately getting to work with new music and a tour. Yesterday (December 15), he even dropped a new song called "Top Cobain." In it, he seemingly references his aforementioned alleged run-in with a fellow inmate.

"If you see them with me, they gettin' money / In your sleeves, the hundred-round-K punchin' / Opp packed out on the yard, get his lung punctured," he raps.

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have been feuding for several years at this point, though in 2023, the former admitted that their beef isn't all that serious.

NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk Beef

His revelation came after Gillie Da Kid expressed interest in helping them squash the beef on his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “If both of them could hit the stage in the same night, it could show the young’uns that that sh*t ain’t that serious,” Gillie said at the time. “The beef ain’t that serious. None of this drama is that serious.”

In response, YB accepted the offer, but reminded Gillie that he was still on house arrest. “Get them to let me out this house and I hit that stage for ya. How you want me to come? Every chain on or just one chain?” he asked. In his caption, he wrote, “It ain’t what you think OG all this sh*t entertainment."

NBA YoungBoy even took the opportunity to claim that he and Durk were on speaking terms and chatted frequently about music. Durk later accused him of refusing to send over his correct home address, which YB chalked up to his legal woes.

