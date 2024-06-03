DDG Accepts YK Osiris' Boxing Challenge, Shows Off His Moves In The Process

DDG has a history of success in the boxing ring.

DDG is an artist who has worn many hats throughout his career. Overall, many fans know him from his start as a YouTuber. During his YouTube career, he was adamant about showing the world that he could also make music at a high level. Ultimately, it seems like he succeeded as most fans know him today as a rapper and not a content creator. Moreover, he is currently dating Halle Bailey, whom he recently had a child with. Needless to say, he's winning at life right now.

Recently, DDG was called out by fellow artist YK Osiris. Osiris was in the gym showcasing his boxing skills. It was here that the artist came out and asked DDG if he wanted to get into the ring. This subsequently prompted a response from the artist, who came out and showcased a boxing video of his own. In this video, he flexed a ripped physique while showing off some punches. While Osiris wasn't all that impressed, DDG did note that he would fight for free if given the opportunity.

DDG Is Ready To Get Back In The Ring

When it comes to getting in the ring, DDG has a pretty successful history. For instance, during a YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event, the rapper was able to defeat Nate Wyatt. It was an impressive performance, and fans are a bit worried about Osiris' safety in all of this. That said, the two aren't even close to actually getting in the ring. For now, these are just friendly jabs, and it remains to be seen if that will change anytime soon.