YK Osiris Says Lil Tjay Is “Flopping,” Insinuates New Yorker Is “Scared” Of Him

“It’s ok, I’m not gonna slap [you] lol,” Osiris allegedly texted the rapper this weekend. “Imma spare [you], you my son lol.”

Life for Lil Tjay has never been the same since he almost lost his life in a brutal shooting last June. Thankfully, the young entertainer has made an impressive recovery and spent much of this summer performing on stages across the globe. That trend continued this past weekend, though the high of putting on another great show was seemingly diminished by some drama with another artist – YK Osiris. According to alleged screenshots posted on Tjay's Instagram Story on Sunday (October 1), the 25-year-old has been spamming his phone with unkind messages.

"Scary a** ni**a. [You] so scared of me lol 😂😂😂😂😂😂," Osiris seemingly messaged Tjay. "Lol 😂. It's ok, I'm not gonna slap [you] lol. Imma spare [you], you my son lol," the "Dear Fans" artist assured the young rapper. "I know [you] scared man 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Lol 😂 [you] need another hit man. Lol 😂 [you] trash [as f**k] lol 😂," YK's tormenting continued. At this point, Tjay calmly responded, "Don't mind me bro. Please stop texting me."

Lil Tjay Wants YK Osiris to Leave Him Alone

Osiris failed to comply with his op's request, writing back, "Lol 😂 [you] need one man. That money [gonna] run out lol. 😂😂 Stop spending it on h*es man, not good." Once again, Tjay asked the Florida native to leave him alone, but YK couldn't help but throw in one more diss. "Lol 😂😂😂😂. [You] flopping man," he boldly declared. When sharing a screenshot of the awkward interaction on IG, the 22-year-old said, "I keep blocking this ninja 🥷🏾. Lol, someone tell Osiris leave me alone 😭. WTF."

Lil Tjay clearly has no problem putting YK Osiris on blast, which seems to be the opposite of what the latter is going for lately. Last month, the R&B artist made a point to apologize to the barber he was accused of scamming, declaring himself a "genuine" person at the same time. Read what else YK had to say about the situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

