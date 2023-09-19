YK Osiris’ Instagram Story Shares Reflective Message: “I Am Genuine”

YK Osiris has been called a lot of things throughout his career, but despite all the ups and downs, the 25-year-old is still proud to say he's remained genuine. 2023 has been a particularly tough year for him, from the infamous Sukihana smooching scandal to, more recently, a barber accusing him of walking out of his haircut appointment without paying. The former situation was particularly tense for YK, as he was facing allegations of assault for kissing the reality starlet without her consent. Thankfully they've since made up, leaving the Florida native free to focus his energy on handling the situation with his barber.

On Monday (September 18), Osiris' Instagram Story lit up with a video of him sitting in her chair once again, both looking pleased to be in each other's company. "Let's get this understood, she didn't do [nothing] for clout. The man I am apologized to her and she forgave me. Let's get that understood," the "Worth It" singer clarified to his followers.

Read More: YK Osiris Links Up With Barber Who Had Accused Him Of Not Paying

YK Osiris Clears His Name After Reconciling with Barber

@ykosiris/Instagram Story

On Tuesday afternoon, YK had more to say. "[I don't care] how much someone [tries] to put me under [for real], I'm always going to stay true to myself and love others," he declared over a black screen. "I'm not [an] evil, cold-hearted person. I am genuine ❤️🙏🏾. Big facts." To prove his point, prior to that Osiris shared a video of him paying his stylist up front. "Not playing no more lol," he wrote on the screen.

It was clearly important for YK Osiris to make things right with the barber who had issues with him, but we can't help but wonder about the $20K Audemars Piguet watch he allegedly stole from a celebrity jeweller. The news broke earlier in the summer, accusing the R&B singer of promising to send payment for the luxury piece upon trying it on, but later refusing to follow through. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: YK Osiris Stole $20K Audemars Piguet Watch, Celeb Jeweller Claims

[Via]