- LifeYK Osiris' Instagram Story Shares Reflective Message: "I Am Genuine"From the Sukihana smooch scandal to being accused of not paying his barber, YK Osiris has felt a lot of heat throughout 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWaka Flocka Flame Labels Trippie Redd "Most Underrated New Generation Rapper"Waka Flocka Flocka thinks he's cut out to bridge the generational gap, beginning with "the underrated" Trippie Redd. By Devin Ch
- MusicGinuwine's MS Paint Beard Sparks Twitter UproarJoe Budden gets dragged into Ginuwine's latest beard-gaffe.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnderson .Paak Pays Homage To Mac Miller On "Oxnard"Anderson .Paak's fondness for Mac Miller is expressedly genuine. By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Shares Heartfelt Post On 1-Year Anniversary Of “Gummo"Tekashi 6ix9ine thanks his fans & shares some kind words on the 1-year anniversary of his "GUMMO" release.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEbro Warns Drake About Possible Shady Antics Behind Kanye West's ApologyEbro is hesitating to believe Kanye West is being fully genuine in his apology.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says He Met J. Cole & He’s “Mad Cool”Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to be a big fan of J. Cole.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentCardi B Credited By Bernie Sanders With Illustrating Social Welfare CrisisBernie invokes Cardi B during twitter debate.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Shows Love For Lil YachtyTekashi 6ix9ine returns praise for Lil Yachty.By Devin Ch