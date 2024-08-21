YK Osiris Takes A Heartfelt Lyrical Approach On New Album "Dear Fans"

YK Osiris has a naturally melodic flow. It was clear from the jump that he had a knack for crafting verses and songs that got stuck in the ears of fans. Well, at least, they did back in 2019. It's been five long years since Osiris dropped his debut album, and now that he's back with his sophomore release, fans will be curious to see if he can still deliver the goods. Dear Fans prove that the singer hasn't lost a step. It's a short album, at only eight tracks, but it showcases YK Osiris' abilities without getting bogged down in filler. The lyrical content of Dear Fans is also more contemplative that his debut album. The title song sees Osiris admit that he feels disconnected from the fame he's accrued.
The theme of dissatisfaction runs throughout the entire album. We'd be remiss to call it a concept album, but there's definitely a cohesion to Dear Fans that's worth noting. YK Osiris laments his own loneliness on "They Don't Love You" and pines for less complicated romance on "Will and Jada." The latter sounds like an R&B song pulled from the 2010s, with its propulsive beat and guitar solo. It sounds like YK Osiris doing his best impersonation of The-Dream, and it's not half bad. "Deep" and "Woozy" are a bit more generic, leaning more into trap instrumentals than the proceeding tracks. Fortunately, Dear Fans gets momentum back on the back end of the tracklist. "Bonnie and Clyde" is a tried-and-true concept done well. "Time Goes By," meanwhile, closes the album out on a gorgeous high note.
YK Osiris Returns With A Focused Batch Of Slow James
Dear Fans tracklist:
- Dear Fans
- They Don't Love You
- Will and Jada
- Deep
- Woozy
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Time Goes By
- Everyone Knows