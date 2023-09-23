Akon Flexes Multiple Wives, Commenters Are Here For It

It's no secret that Akon has multiple women in his life. Recently, a couple of his wives took to social media, showing off their relationships with the performer. One of them, Amirah-Iman Thiam, even shared a lengthy message about her lover, thanking him for always being there for her. "You went above and beyond and I can’t thank you enough my king my best friend my protector," she wrote.

"You are nothing but heavenly sent! My real n***a too lol man we laugh and pray and have each other back through everything! Your my soulmate and I pray God blesses me to spend many more birthdays with you! Inshallah! I love you THANK YOUUUUUUUU HUBBY! For everything." Another one of his wives, Rozina Negusei, was recently spotted enjoying a trip with him to Abu Dhabi. The Shade Room shared photos of Akon posing with the two women, sparking quite the reaction from Instagram commenters.

Akon And His Wives

Though the fact that Akon has multiple wives remains pretty controversial, most commenters on the post are here for it. The general consensus is that so long as he can be a good partner and provide for each and every one of his wives, there's no problem. Several users are comparing the situation to typical, monogamous Western relationships, describing how those come with their own sets of challenges. Many are also noting how having multiple wives is normal in certain cultures. With that being said, there are still some commenters discussing how they themselves wouldn't be comfortable with the arrangement.

Social Media Reacts To Akon's Multiple Lovers

