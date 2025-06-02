Akon has been assembling the biggest names in other genre like Country's Josh Ross to recreate his music catalog with the plans to extend it's longevity.

Josh Ross gets ready for a great summer with a genre-blending collaboration alongside Akon on “Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na).” It is a fresh spin on Akon’s 2008 classic. The track swaps heartbreak for high-energy fun, turning the original into a cross-genre anthem made for wild nights and loud speakers.

Ross brings his gritty vocals, Akon laces the hook, and the result is pure heat. It’s the kind of song you blast at festivals, house parties, or late-night drives with the windows down. This version is all about living in the moment, no apologies.

After dropping the emotional “Hate How You Look,” Ross proves he can adapt to other genres effortlessly. And with Akon, he shows his range, blending pop, R&B, and country like a natural. Akon, always down to experiment with sound, jumped on the track after Ross sent over a rough version.

Tapping into another fanbase, Josh Ross is building a sound that refuses to be boxed in. From heartbreak ballads to party anthems, he’s proving he can do it all. And with Akon by his side, he’s turning nostalgia into something brand new.

Kon's quest to reinvent his classic has fans requesting remakes just as great as this one.

“Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na) - Josh Ross & Akon

Quotable Lyrics

I know you're feelin' down

When you seen your ex-girlfriend downtown

You said you'd never be jealous, but she came around

Now I can't get you to calm down

I know it ain't easy