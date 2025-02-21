50 Cent & Akon Get Their Alleged Dirty Laundry Aired Out By Stripper's Wild Story

Celebrities like 50 Cent and Akon interact with a lot of people at the club, and any one of those individuals can offer a peep behind the curtain. However, this won't be as salacious as you might imagine. Exotic dancer Red Rose recently appeared on the Only For The Fans podcast and recalled how she allegedly met the two at a Los Angeles strip club, where they were all performing. "They went crazy over me, they loved me," Rose remarked. In fact, she even sent a stray shot at Rick Ross. We know Fif probably feels good about taking down his opp regardless of whether or not he appreciates Rose's tale.

Nevertheless, Red Rose continued: "50 Cent and Akon, they were really, really nice. I don’t remember how much they threw in a section, but 50 is very little. I thought growing up… Like, I don’t want to be ugly. He’s fine, he’s cool, like, you know? But that was one of the things when I saw that had me like, 'What!?'" "No no, I never seen his pee-pee," she added with a laugh. "No, I ain’t trying to do him like that. 50, I don’t know your pee-pee size!"

Big Meech & 50 Cent

While we're sure that 50 Cent and Akon will come across this cheeky story, the former is probably too busy with other trolls to respond. He continues to go at Big Meech over snitching allegations and a falling out, mocking the former crime boss' canceled homecoming concert and his son Lil Meech. We doubt that the G-Unit mogul will let up on this anytime soon, especially since the Meeches aren't keeping up with his prolific meme rate.