50 Cent & Akon Get Their Alleged Dirty Laundry Aired Out By Stripper's Wild Story

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 989 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Akon Stripper Story Hip Hop News
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While Red Rose revealed some surprising thoughts about Akon and 50 Cent, they are much nicer than you might expect.

Celebrities like 50 Cent and Akon interact with a lot of people at the club, and any one of those individuals can offer a peep behind the curtain. However, this won't be as salacious as you might imagine. Exotic dancer Red Rose recently appeared on the Only For The Fans podcast and recalled how she allegedly met the two at a Los Angeles strip club, where they were all performing. "They went crazy over me, they loved me," Rose remarked. In fact, she even sent a stray shot at Rick Ross. We know Fif probably feels good about taking down his opp regardless of whether or not he appreciates Rose's tale.

Nevertheless, Red Rose continued: "50 Cent and Akon, they were really, really nice. I don’t remember how much they threw in a section, but 50 is very little. I thought growing up… Like, I don’t want to be ugly. He’s fine, he’s cool, like, you know? But that was one of the things when I saw that had me like, 'What!?'" "No no, I never seen his pee-pee," she added with a laugh. "No, I ain’t trying to do him like that. 50, I don’t know your pee-pee size!"

Read More: 50 Cent Wants His Money After Betting $500k ASAP Rocky Would Beat Assault Case

Big Meech & 50 Cent

While we're sure that 50 Cent and Akon will come across this cheeky story, the former is probably too busy with other trolls to respond. He continues to go at Big Meech over snitching allegations and a falling out, mocking the former crime boss' canceled homecoming concert and his son Lil Meech. We doubt that the G-Unit mogul will let up on this anytime soon, especially since the Meeches aren't keeping up with his prolific meme rate.

As for Akon, he's still planning his "Akon City," so who knows how or when he might respond to Red Rose's claims? She didn't really spill anything bad about him or 50 Cent, so it would be a bizarre thing to witness if they actually feel a way about it. Still, not every celebrity wants their tales to spread around the Internet all willy-nilly. But then again, they don't seem above some social media fun.

Read More: Akon Belts Out "Locked Up" As Alleged Child Predator Gets Arrested

[via] [via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Music 50 Cent Ruthlessly Goes After Big Meech's Money By Sharing GoFundMe Page For Former Crime Boss 2.2K
50 Cent Lil Meech Beef Origin Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Reveals Origin Of Messy Lil Meech Beef After Boosie Badazz Comes To Actor’s Defense 1112
Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz "BMF" Season 2 Music 50 Cent Reveals He Sent Lil Meech To Rehab For Alleged On-Set Drug Use 3.3K
50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Over Canceled Homecoming Concert After Badazz Details Shutdown 447