Akon Belts Out "Locked Up" As Alleged Child Predator Gets Arrested

Akon is getting in on the predator catching trend.

Akon is an artist who has a ton of hits from the early to mid-2000s. Overall, he is a pop culture icon who many young adults have nostalgia for. Having said all of that, it should come as no surprise that some of his songs would be used for special occasions. However, fans probably weren't expecting his latest move. Last night, the artist was on Vitaly's Kick stream, where he helped the streamer take down an alleged child predator.

Vitaly has been doing many of these streams as of late and they have elicited quite a bit of controversy. Some people believe that these streams are staged and that the predators are not real. There has been a debate around all of this being exploitative, and purely for clout. Regardless, Akon was on stream last night, and in the clip below, you can see that he was singing "Locked Up" while a predator was being arrested by the police.

Akon x Vitaly

At this stage, it is unknown whether or not any of this was real. It all looked pretty ridiculous, and for many, this hardly brings awareness to the child predator problem. Instead, it is simply creating mindless internet for impressional teenagers who think everything they see online is, indeed, real. Despite this, Kick has an infinite amount of money to throw at these streamers. Whether or not they are actually getting a return on investment, remains to be seen. Overall, what we do know is that almost every single day, a clip from one of these streams ends up going extremely viral.

Let us know what you think about this wild display, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these streams are productive or are they simply for clout? Is this the kind of thing that you actually enjoy watching?