Akon Belts Out "Locked Up" As Alleged Child Predator Gets Arrested

BYAlexander Cole527 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MTV EMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Akon attends the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Akon is getting in on the predator catching trend.

Akon is an artist who has a ton of hits from the early to mid-2000s. Overall, he is a pop culture icon who many young adults have nostalgia for. Having said all of that, it should come as no surprise that some of his songs would be used for special occasions. However, fans probably weren't expecting his latest move. Last night, the artist was on Vitaly's Kick stream, where he helped the streamer take down an alleged child predator.

Vitaly has been doing many of these streams as of late and they have elicited quite a bit of controversy. Some people believe that these streams are staged and that the predators are not real. There has been a debate around all of this being exploitative, and purely for clout. Regardless, Akon was on stream last night, and in the clip below, you can see that he was singing "Locked Up" while a predator was being arrested by the police.

Read More: Akon Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Star

Akon x Vitaly

At this stage, it is unknown whether or not any of this was real. It all looked pretty ridiculous, and for many, this hardly brings awareness to the child predator problem. Instead, it is simply creating mindless internet for impressional teenagers who think everything they see online is, indeed, real. Despite this, Kick has an infinite amount of money to throw at these streamers. Whether or not they are actually getting a return on investment, remains to be seen. Overall, what we do know is that almost every single day, a clip from one of these streams ends up going extremely viral.

Let us know what you think about this wild display, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these streams are productive or are they simply for clout? Is this the kind of thing that you actually enjoy watching? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates form around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Akon Prays For Diddy Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...