Akon Prays For Diddy Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

According to Akon, "God knows best."

BYCaroline Fisher
The Big Game Weekend Miami

Last month two of Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security as part of a federal human trafficking investigation, and the shocking turn in the mogul's ongoing legal battle continues to elicit responses from fans and peers. Aside from the raids, new details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder have also gone public, including allegations of drug trafficking against Yung Miami, and more.

Recently, Akon weighed in on the debacle when TMZ caught him at an airport, claiming he's hoping for the best. "I would like to say just pray for the man," he began. "God knows best, whatever's happening, God's dealing with it and that's the best thing to say. But it is very unfortunate that things in this business are always being exposed in some ways and I think things could be done differently. But I think this is a matter for God and he's continue to deal with it how he's been dealing with it."

Akon Says "We All Have Issues"

 

"I think when you have platforms like this, this is the year of truth at the end of the day," Akon continued. "Things are gonna be exposed, but powers exposed to who it's exposed from... Everyone's gonna have to answer for what we do on this earth. We all have issues, problems, skeletons, and then we also have rewards and achievements and everything of that nature. For the most part, I just believe that God is dealing with you you gotta let the process flow."

Aside from his own legal issues, Diddy's son Christian Combs has also been hit with a new lawsuit this week. A woman accuses him of sexually assaulting her on a yacht in 2022. His lawyer has since denied the allegations. What do you think of Akon's response to Diddy's ongoing legal drama? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

