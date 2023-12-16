Suge Knight Hacked On Social Media Accounts, He Claims

Suge Knight recently spoke to TMZ about his wild social media activity as of late, and came through with an explanation. While he claimed to have control of his Instagram account during his 28-year prison sentence, he said that someone hacked his Facebook and Twitter accounts. Moreover, the Death Row boss believes that this impostor "is out to destroy his reputation by hacking into his Twitter and FB accounts." Overall, he can't really identify why as of yet– if this is to be believed– but one could imagine that someone just wants to see him involved in a lot more drama than he is right now.

Furthermore, these social media posts on other accounts have started to take shots at other artists on the Row and other rap rivals. For example, one Twitter post included a picture of Suge Knight allegedly playing with Diddy's son Justin Combs at the height of the East Coast and West Coast beef. Another is a snapshot of Snoop Dogg in a neck brace with the caption "@SnoopDogg if I didn't have security on him in 1995." According to the outlet, he wants to lock or fully delete these accounts altogether, for which he and his team are fighting to secure access.

One Of Suge Knight's Allegedy Hacked Twitter Posts

Meanwhile, we know that Suge Knight's never been shy about speaking his mind, so for him to say that his statements were hacked is a big thing to clarify. Via the Collect Call podcast, there have been so many instances of absurd tales, hefty accusations, and a lot of double take moments. One of his most recent claims had to do with Jimmy Iovine, the head on Interscope Records, and Tupac's mother Afeni Shakur. Apparently, they fought over the rest of 'Pac's music, and then Interscope tried to turn her against the California executive over her son's death.

With that in mind, what do you think about these recent claims concerning these social media accounts? Did these posts seem fishy to you from the get-go or is Suge just trying to cover up his usual antics? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Suge Knight.

