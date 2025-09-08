Hip-hop and rap adjacent artists have been a more common occurrence on Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Since Jay-Z and Roc Nation's partnership with NFL in 2019, Travis Scott, Big Boi, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar, are just a few that have been involved. However, according to Cardi B, she could have joined that list.

In her recent interview with Billboard, caught by HipHopDX, the New York femcee was offered the opportunity to dominate the world's biggest stage. While she doesn't exactly remember which year, Cardi B didn't feel she was up to the task just yet.

"What year I got asked to do the Super Bowl? I’m not sure if it was 2019, 2018, and I denied. But I’m glad. I feel like soon. If I get to do it, I feel like I’m going to have more hits, and I feel like I’m going to be more experienced. And hey, I’mma eat that up," she stated.

If she was indeed inquired about it around that time, she could have performed her entire debut album, Invasion of Privacy. After all, it is the first rap album EVER to have every song certified platinum by the RIAA. Only one other record in the genre can say that and that's Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD.

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

But we can agree with her that she needed more time to build out her catalog. She has since then for sure, although maybe not as much as her fans would like. Cardi B has mostly regulated herself to dropping singles.

However, they have been notable releases. "WAP," "Up," "Bongos," and "Money," are some of the standouts. But don't forget, the album drought is ending next Friday, September 19. That day is when her sophomore effort AM I THE DRAMA? will be out.

On top of bringing along "WAP" and "Up" for the ride, "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz" are already on their way to true hit status. There are also 19 other chances for Cardi B to add to her collection. Hopefully, some of them will splashy collaborations.