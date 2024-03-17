Cardi B Dropped $350K On Her Best Friend's RICO Case, Star Brim Reveals

Earlier this month, Cardi B's longtime friend Star Brim was handed a sentence in her RICO case after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to maiming and assault in aid of racketeering. The personality was given just over a year behind bars. After that, she's been ordered to three years of supervised release.

She's accused of being the "Godmother" of the 5-9 Brims, and was previously arrested in 2020. Star Brim was additionally accused of being involved in the alleged 2018 assault of two women at a Queens strip club. Early on, it had been believed that Cardi was also involved, though later reports revealed that Star Brim was the one who allegedly commissioned the hit.

Star Brim With A Message To Her Haters

This weekend, Star Brim took to social media to share a message to those criticizing her for the case and her sentence. "One thing I'm not going to do is let anybody on this internet, or anybody in real life, make me feel bad for getting less time while standing ten toes," she explained. "Nobody's going to ever make me feel bad about something like that. Ever. Like, I'm never going to feel bad about that." She went on, slamming those who she says "want [her] to go to jail so bad."

"Shoutout to my lawyer," Star Brim also added. "And also shoutout to my friend that paid for my $350K for that lawyer... Yeah, I had a paid lawyer. Thank you to my friend, thank you Cardi. Shoutout to you, you feel me, shoutout to a real one." What do you think of Star Brim's recent message about her sentence? What about her revealing that her friend Cardi B helped her out by paying her lawyer fees? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

