Diddy Raid: Ex-Motown CEO Confirms She Won't Testify Against The Rap Mogul

Across the past few months, Diddy has faced numerous lawsuits from various accusers claiming decades of bad behavior. It all came to a head last week when the feds raided two of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles. They confirmed that it was part of an investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the rap mogul. In the week since, many of the people who have been involved in the allegations have spoken out.

The newest is the former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam. She was named in one particular lawsuit filed by producer Lil Rod back in February. She was accused of being aware that alcoholic beverages at parties hosted by Diddy were spiked with various illegal substances. Since then she's been dropped from the case and took the chance to clarify the reason. "Mr. Blackburn has falsely represented to various social media sites and other media outlets that I agreed to ‘testify against’ Mr. Combs. This is completely untrue. I have no personal knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing by Mr. Combs and there is nothing I could testify to that would be against his interest," she said to AllHipHop.

Former Motown Head Won't Testify Against Diddy

There's already been news leaking out from the police raid over the last week. Reports claim that multiple guns were found during the home search. Other reports claim that the feds were specifically searching for electronics during the raid and grabbed any phones or computers they could find. One of Diddy's associates was arrested after his plane was intercepted in Miami the same day as the raids.

Many on social media have been having a field day with Diddy since the raids happened. Subsequently, celebs like 50 Cent and Antonio Brown have posted jokes repeatedly to social media taking aim at the rap mogul. What do you think of the former Motown CEO refusing to testify against Diddy? Do you think the sex trafficking investigation will result in any charges against him? Let us know in the comment section below.

