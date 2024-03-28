Diddy Gets Branded "The Diddler" Online Following Home Raids

The nickname proves that the internet stays undefeated.

BYLavender Alexandria
2018 Fox Network Upfront

This was a turbulent week for Diddy. It came on the back of months and months of uncertainty and being called out for his past actions. The rap mogul was first confronted by Cassie last year in a quickly settled lawsuit that made some allegations of bad behavior in his past. But that turned out to be the very beginning of a tidal wave of lawsuits and accusations that would follow in the next few months. That culminated in the biggest threat to the rap legend's wellbeing yet when police raided two of his homes earlier this week.

As the internet so often does, it's turned to making jokes in the face of the severe allegations Diddy is facing. Because of the sexual nature of much of what he's being accused of he's garnered the nickname "The Diddler." In fact, the nickname was so popular that it was even trending on Twitter as fans reacted to new bursts of news from the ongoing story. "they're callin him The Diddler" one tweet joked alongside a picture of the rapper dressed in a green suit similar to Batman villain The Riddler. Check out one of the most viral tweets reacting to the nickname below.

Read More: Diddy's Rape Accuser Was 16 At The Time Of Alleged Assault

Diddy Gets A New Nickname

The Diddy story kicked into its highest gear yet earlier this week. That started when news hit that the federal government was raiding his properties. The raids were in connection with an investigation into accusations of sex trafficking. While there isn't a ton known about these allegations at the moment information has trickled out. They reportedly took multiple electronics from both raided homes as a part of their investigation. They also arrested one of the rapper's associates after intercepting his plane in Miami.

What do you think of the internet immediately giving Diddy the nickname The Diddler? Do you think people should be taking the case a bit more seriously given what he's accused of? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Accuses Him Of Grooming Usher

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Premiere Of Fox's "The Four: Battle For Stardom" Season 2 - ArrivalsMusicDiddy's Former Dancer Claims She Also Has Stories About The Rap Mogul
MTV Crashes Glasgow, Headlined By Diddy-Dirty MoneyMusicChristian Combs' Girlfriend Posts Intimate Video Following Diddy House Raid
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicQuilly Begins Race To Trademark "No Diddy"
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Home Raid: What We Know About The Federal Investigation Into The Music Mogul