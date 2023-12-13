Tiffany Haddish Charged For Thanksgiving DUI

Tiffany Haddish has been formally charged over her DUI arrest in the early hours of Black Friday. Around 5:45am on November 24, police received reports of a car stopped in the middle of the road and someone "slumped" over the steering wheel. Upon arriving at the scene, Haddish was roused and arrested. However, she was quickly bailed and appeared at a gig in Long Beach later that day.

Hours before her arrest, Haddish had taken to social media to express her frustration at not being able to get into an exclusive LA club. "I'm in Inglewood trying to go to the Habesha party. Trying to get my East African on. I’ve been partying with the white people. Now I'm trying to party with my East Africans, and they won’t let me in the club." It's unclear why Haddish was being denied entry to the club. However, she was eventually let in. After gaining entry, Haddish immediately asks "where's the bar" before the video ends. Haddish's case remains a developing story.

Tiffany Haddish Blamed For Kevin Hart Cancelation

Elsewhere, the decision to abruptly reschedule a Kevin Hart comedy special from this weekend to next June has been blamed by many fans on Tiffany Haddish's recent DUI. Hart was meant to headline a comedy special at Lucas Oil Live on December 15. However, the show will now place in June 2024. Many fans have blamed this on the fact that Haddish was publicly named as one of the supporting acts. No official reason was given for the sudden cancelation. Chelsea Handler was also due to perform at the event.

However, Haddish's work may not be the only thing being affected by her recent arrest. Her friends have also expressed concern about the Thanksgiving incident. "As soon as I heard it, I said ‘goddamn, I’m glad she’s okay. But it seems weird to me. You would think that someone would have a driver in that situation. This is tough because there’s nothing anybody’s gonna say to take away that this is her second offense. The way people look at drinking and driving. Hopefully there’s a lesson to be learned. If people want to be critical, I say f-ck that — you don’t know what a person is going through. You don’t know what’s troubling a person," one of Haddish's friends told The New York Post.

