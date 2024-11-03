Joel Embiid Allegedly Shoves Philadelphia Inquirer Reporter Who Brought Up His Late Brother

The NBA is already investigating the incident.

Joel Embiid allegedly got into a physical altercation with Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Marcus Hayes after the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Embiid became upset with Hayes and an argument ensued which eventually turned physical. The NBA is reportedly investigating the incident.

Hayes published a column for the Inquirer, criticizing Embiid for his work ethic while referencing his son and late brother. "Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er. Well, in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work. Embiid has been great at just the opposite," Hayes wrote in the controversial piece.

Joel Embiid During The 76ers-Pacers Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 27, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Prior to the incident, Embiid fired back at his critics bringing up his work ethic and targeted Hayes specifically. "When I see people say 'he does not wanna play,' I've done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that," Embiid said on Friday. "I do think this is bulls***. Like that dude, he's not here, Marcus, I've done way too much for this f***ing city to be treated like this. Done way too f***ing much. I wish I was as lucky as the other ones, but that does not mean I'm not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I'm gonna be."

Joel Embiid Goes After Columnist