Dwyane Wade Couldn't Contain His Disappointment Over Horrendous Statue

Poor D-Wade.

Dwyane Wade was a legendary player with the Miami Heat and his contributions to that franchise will forever live in infamy. He is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and has three NBA championships. Overall, he is beloved by Heat fans everywhere, and it should come as no surprise that the team would want to honor him. They have already retired his jersey number, but recently, they decided to go one step further and honor him in a different way.

The Heat did just that by commissioning a new statue to go outside of their arena. Last night, the statue was unveiled and Wade was there with his family for the honor. However, the unveiling did not go as planned. Overall, the statue turned out to be a massive disappointment. As you can see below, the statue did not look like Wade at all. The face was all jacked up, and Wade could not contain his disappointment. Multiple clips of Wade seemingly laughing at the statue went viral. Moreover, he said the quiet part out loud during his speech. "Who is that guy," he remarked.

Dwyane Wade Reacts

Statues are something that are pretty hard to nail, and those in charge of D-Wade's have found that out the hard way. It feels like these kinds of statues are always being clowned on, without fail. Having said that, the Heat should have known better when they got this project going. What's the point of even doing this if the statue doesn't looking like the subject matter?

Let us know what you think of this new Dwyane Wade statue, in the comments section down below. Is the statue as bad as a lot of people are saying on social media? Do you believe that Wade had an appropriate reaction to seeing this new statue of himself? Let us know in the poll down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.