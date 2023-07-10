Joel Embiid and James Harden have made a solid duo over the past couple of seasons. However, they have not been able to get out of the second round. Throughout Embiid’s career, he has yet to make it into the Eastern Conference Finals. Overall, it is a bit of a disappointment, and fans will not let him forget about it. Although, with a little bit of help and even some luck, Embiid could definitely win an NBA title. The conditions for such a thing to happen just need to be 100 percent perfect.

Now, however, James Harden is asking for a trade out of Philadelphia. This could seriously mess up the team given their circumstances. If the return for Harden is no good, there will be no second superstar on the team. This would subsequently make the Sixers a lesser team. Moreover, it would put more of a burden on Joel Embiid. Having said that, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Embiid is very much interested in Harden staying with the team.

Joel Embiid Speaks Out

Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request – Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout. pic.twitter.com/9sKwp3HGsg — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 10, 2023

Recently, Joel Embiid got to speak with none other than Rachel Nichols about the James Harden situation. Overall, Embiid is asking Harden to stick around. Simply put, he wants the superstar to reconsider his life choices here. The reigning MVP firmly believes that if Harden were to stay, the team could compete for an NBA title. Although, there is really no evidence of that right now. Against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers were unable to get the job done and there is currently no indication that the Sixers are getting significantly better.

Unfortunately, it is going to continue to be a very difficult off-season for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have some big decisions to make that could ultimately also decide Joel Embiid’s future. Hopefully, for those fans, they don’t have to restart the process, anytime soon. Let us know what you think is going to happen, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

