Jrue Holiday Praises Celtics During First Press Conference

Newly acquired guard Jrue Holiday wasted no time in praising his team. "I feel like coming here is definitely my best chance of winning and being able to help the guys here that have made big moves and done great things in this league. So, I’m here to really just help set up that game and become a champion. I’m on the right side,” Holiday said during his first press conference in Boston.

`The Celtics acquired Holiday in exchange for two first-round picks, Robert Williams III, and Malcolm Brogdon. Holiday, who had 19.3 points and 7.4 assists a game last season, will likely become the Celtics' starting point guard in place of Derrick White. Holiday suddenly became available after being included in the Damian Lillard trade. The Blazers made it clear that they were looking to flip Holiday as they were happy with their core of young guards. Furthermore, he is the second blockbuster trade executed by the Celtics. Earlier in the offseason, they acquired Kristaps Porziņģis from the Wizards.

Holiday Will Face Close Friend Giannis

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 24: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on March 24, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

“JT and JB were out there after people defensively and … I think for us to be a great team, obviously, those two are gonna carry us along a lot of the way. I just want to make it easier for them, I know that I am a threat offensively. And I know that I do love to pass and be that type of player, but I can also be aggressive offensively, too. Not only that, defensively I feel like I’m pretty good,” Holiday said of his new teammates.

However, the trade means that Holiday will now have to regularly face one of his closest friends in the league. Jrue is my fucking brother for life. I love his family, I love him. I appreciate him and I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a fucking championship. He's the one who made that huge steal in Game 5 of the Finals. I went to battle with him multiple times. Fuck basketball. Fuck the media shit. This guy is my brother for life, and it's always going to be like that," Giannis Antetokounmpo told Bleacher Report.

