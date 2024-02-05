Taylor Swift Catches Heat For Ignoring Celine Dion While Accepting Album Of The Year At The Grammys

Taylor Swift was easily one of the biggest stars at the Grammys last night. Overall, it was a big night for her as she was nominated for a plethora of awards. In fact, one award that she was up for was Album of the Year. Her project Midnights was filled with hits and while not everyone is a fan, it certainly made its mark. In the end, the album proved to be a winner as Celine Dion came out and presented Swift with her fourth AOTY award. It was a huge moment, especially considering Dion's recent struggles.

For those who may not know, the Quebecois legend has stiff-person syndrome. This is a terrible disease that can effect a person's motor function. There were reports that Dion was having some real trouble with moving around. Consequently, many were surprised to see her at the Grammys. After the show, Swift got to take a picture with Dion and it was all very heartwarming. Unfortunately, it was Swift's reaction to winning Album of the Year that had the internet coming after her.

Celine Dion Back On Stage

In the clip above, Swift took the Grammy and didn't really acknowledge Celine's presence. Nor did she mention the artist in her speech. This subsequently led to all sorts of tweets dissing T-Swift, and some of them can be found below. There was lots of talk about how Swift was "disrespectful" to a legend. However, some of her fans were quick to point out that she was just overwhelmed in the moment. Additionally, the photo she took with Celine afterward just showcases that she does, in fact, acknowledge the legendary singer.

Taylor Swift Catches Flack For Being "Disrespectful"

Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

