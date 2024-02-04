Jason Kelce Defends NFL Media's Coverage Of Taylor Swift: "She's A World Star"

Jason Kelce says he has no issue with the NFL media's coverage of Taylor Swift. He discussed his brother Travis' relationship with Swift with Caleb Noe, a reporter for Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO 9, in a recent interview.

“The attention is there because the audience wants to see it,” Jason said. “I mean, if people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that. She’s a world star. She’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there."

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs' Victory

Throughout the season, Swift has been in attendance at numerous Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend, Travis. In turn, the cameras, as well as the NFL's social media pages, have often shifted their focus to the pop star. Check out Jason's opinion on the situation below.

Jason Kelce On Taylor Swift's Popularity

With their win over the Baltimore Ravens, last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl for the fourth time since drafting Patrick Mahomes. They'll take on the San Fransico 49ers, next Sunday, February 11. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jason Kelce as well as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

