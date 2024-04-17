Kim Kardashian Bikini Photos Have Us Pondering Why She's Diving In Shallow Water

Kimmy and her cakes are enjoying the Turks and Caicos sunshine.

BYHayley Hynes
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

If we're being honest, there's nothing revolutionary about a new bikini photo from Kim Kardashian – the socialite did become famous from her sex tape with Ray J, after all. Still, she's consistently posted her toned swimsuit body over the years and continues to look picture-perfect even into her 40s thanks to her tireless hours spent in the gym. On Wednesday (April 17), Kardashian's Instagram followers got to swipe through a new photo dump captured on her Turks and Caicos vacation. The post is raising eyebrows, but likely not for reasons you might expect.

Rather than flaunting her bodacious bod on land in a tiny two-piece, the black-haired beauty was enjoying herself in the water, wearing black thong-cut bottoms and a white tank, tied to show her slim waist. In the second photo, Kardashian stands in water that's only up to her knees but poses as if she's diving into the shallow pool in front of her. Other images show the reality starlet fully submerged into the blue waves and ringing out her hair. Of course, trolls in the comments can only focus on one thing.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Dubs Herself The "Cake Boss" As She Flaunts Her Backside In A Black Bikini

Kim Kardashian’s Body Card Never Declines

"Why is she diving in knee-deep water?" one person asked, earning thousands of likes. "Diving into less than 2 feet of water? Mother 😍," another quipped. Elsewhere, others cracked jokes about the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean and had a meltdown until it was luckily recovered by her little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Perhaps Kim Kardashian's latest photo dump was a hint that she's ready to "dive" back into the dating world. After a brief rumoured fling with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., the mother of four is reportedly single again. Since divorcing Kanye West she also spent seven months romancing Pete Davidson but has yet to find a serious partner worth pursuing in the long-term. Read all about Kardashian's love life at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Break Up After Six Months Of Dating

[Via]

