Kim Kardashian Dubs Herself The "Cake Boss" As She Flaunts Her Backside In A Black Bikini

Kim Kardashian is easily one of the most famous people in the entire world. Overall, she is knowing for having a reality TV empire that spanned for many years. In fact, the reality TV empire is still very much alive. However, she is now on Hulu, which is a bit less accessible than she was before. Whatever the case may be, fans are still very much interested in Kim's life. From her divorce to Kanye to her recently ended relationship with Odell Beckham Jr., it is clear that there is never a dull moment in her life.

Recently, Kim was on vacation where she had the opportunity to take numerous photographs on the beach. As one does when they are at the beach, they take some bikini photos. Kardashian has never shied away from flaunting her curves, and that is exactly what she did here. As you can see from the Twitter post below, she also had one shot that was just of her backside. This subsequently led to the caption "Cake boss."

Kim Kardashian Gets Cheeky

Unfortunately, these photos came with a whole lot of disparaging remarks in the replies. Mostly, people felt as though it was in poor taste for Kim to be posting something like this considering she is 43 and also has four children. There are also a ton of bots in the replies, which is indicative of what Twitter has become. Either way, Kim remains someone who is extremely divisive to the average fan. Sure, she has her supporters, but she also has just as many haters who are even more eager to tune into what she does.

