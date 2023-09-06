Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves In Tiny Gold Bikini

Kim K was excited about her swimsuit.

BYAlexander Cole
Kim Kardashian has been an exceptionally busy person as of late. Overall, this has always been the case for Kim K. Firstly, she has her reality TV show which is almost always being filmed. Furthermore, you have her brand Skims, which is worth over $4 billion. From there, she has four kids to raise, while also making time for her sisters. Not to mention, she is going to be on the new season of American Horror Story, which a lot of fans are excited for. Needless to say, she has a lot to worry about.

Additionally, she constantly finds herself at the center of whatever controversy Kanye is getting himself into. Sometimes she has to answer for him, and she clearly does not like doing it. However, that is the situation she has been thrust into. That said, she has been doing things to keep her mind off of things. From going to Beyonce concerts to staying poolside, Kim K has some coping mechanisms. In fact, today, Kim decided to show off her most recent poolside outfit.

Kim Kardashian On The Gram

In the two photos above, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing a tiny gold bikini top and bikini bottom. In the Instagram caption, Kim simply wrote “All that glitters is gold.” Subsequently, fans flocked to her comments to make complimentary remarks about her outfit, and her body. Although there were definitely some trolls in there, most people were nice. At the end of the day, Kim is a polarizing figure, so these kinds of polarizing comments are nothing new.

Hopefully, Kim will be able to enjoy whatever is left of the summer months. Depending on where you are, there is a huge heat wave right now, which makes tiny bikinis like this one very useful. Let us know what you think of Kardashian’s look, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

