Kim Kardashian Sports A New Hairstyle In Latest Fashion Shoot, Fans Say She Looks Like Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian has been a fashion and model icon for well over a decade now. She has shot for tons of magazines such as Time, Vogue, Interview, and plenty of others. Her most famous one probably came back in 2014 with her cover for Paper where she showed off her tush and nude body in her #BreakTheInternet moment. She continues to make headlines for other things, especially after she and Kanye West split back in 2021. The model and TV star is still slaying looks on her Instagram and other social media platforms, with her most recent one just a few days ago.

Here, you can find her rocking an all-pink tennis outfit with a bikini underneath. The female tennis G.O.A.T, Serena Williams left a comment below the thirst trap photoshoot saying, "Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol 😍😍," she gushed.

Kim Kardashian Shares Her New Look To IG

Now, Kim is back with another collage of photos, this time for CR Fashion Book. She graced the first cover 10 years ago and they asked her to do it again for their anniversary. What is the bigger talking point is her new hairstyle. Many fans are saying she looks like Chucky's kid from the Child's Play franchise. Others are absolutely loving this new direction for her as she went for more of a buzz. However, some are going as far as to say they hate it and that she looks like Kanye's new fling, Bianca Censori. Theshaderoom and neighborhoodtalk caught wind of the new post from Kim. We have to know where you side on this debate.

What are your initial thoughts on Kim Kardashian's photoshoot for CR Fashion Book? Are you a fan of Kim's new hairstyle? Which fans do you agree with in the Instagram comments section? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kim Kardashian, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

