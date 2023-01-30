She’s best known for her long, jet-black hair and bright blue eyes. However, one month into 2023, Megan Fox dramatically changed her appearance. On Friday (January 27), the 36-year-old had a revelation for her millions of followers. Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that she’s surprisingly joined the blonde bombshell club.

As Page Six notes, the selfie showing off her shoulder-length bob with a shadow root seems as though it was taken in a trailer on a film set. Aside from the astounding colour change, the mother of three is also trying out straight-across bangs – a far cry from her usual middle part.

Megan Fox attends the “Blaze” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

At this time, Fox has been busy filming the upcoming Subservience film. In that, she’ll play the role of a domesticated robot. Starring alongside her is 365 Days actor, Michele Morrone. He will take on the role of a struggling father who purchases a SIM to aid him around the house.

Details about the project remain sparse for now. However, we do know that the Tennessee-born starlet’s character will go on a deadly rampage as she begins to gain awareness. Her new hairdo seemingly has something to do with the movie. Production on the project reportedly began earlier this month.

Thus far, the reaction to Fox’s new hair seems to be divided. “I was always curious to see Megan Fox go blonde,” one Twitter user wrote this past weekend. “I don’t know how to feel lmao. It’s cute, sure, but… she doesn’t look like Megan Fox, y’know?”

“Looking good blonde is the only thing I can do that Megan fox can’t,” another shady response reads. However, there are some describing the new look as “insanely sexy,” among other things.

Aside from dramatically switching up her look, Fox also often makes headlines thanks to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The lovers are always candid about the eccentricities of their relationship, whether the rest of the world agrees with their ways or not.

Last month, the Transformers actress put out a call for a girlfriend on her Instagram page, earning a clever response from her rapper fiancé. Read all about that exchange here, and let us know what you think of Megan’s blonde bob in the comments.

