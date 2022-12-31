Megan Fox is undeniably in love with Machine Gun Kelly – or that’s what their frequent PDA tells us, anyway. However, the actress has been making headlines after publicly searching for a new suitor on social media.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It seems that the 36-year-old is on the hunt for someone very different from her current beau. In fact, she’s actually ready to give the same sex a spin, just like her famous character in Jennifer’s Body. “Currently seeking a girlfriend,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie posted earlier this week.

“Please submit applications in the DMs,” she encouraged any interested followers. In the accompanying photos, Fox pouts in the front passenger seat of the car. She wears a fuzzy purple bucket hat and a thin-strapped halter top that puts plenty of emphasis on her cleavage.

She also included a live photo-turned-video in which she strikes various poses for the camera. Afterward, we get a smiling shot that finds the Transformers starlet showing off her pearly whites and plump peach lips.

Various famous faces came by the comment section to say hello. Among them were TikTok pop culture guru @hellotefi and former lead on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

While many were finding for Fox’s attention beneath her thirst traps, her fiancé was quick to burst her bubble. “I don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request,” he wrote on Friday (December 30).

As PEOPLE reports, the mother of three has previously spoken about her own sexual preferences. “I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society,” she said back in 2009. “I have no question in my mind about being bisexual.”

Elsewhere on her feed this month, Fox shared the exciting news that she and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone will be appearing alongside each other in the upcoming Subservience film. The sci-fi thriller is “about a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly.”

Let us know if you’re excited about Megan Fox’s forthcoming project below, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

[Via]