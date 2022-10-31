Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first began mingling together in early 2020 and have been stirring up the social media realms of Instagram and Twitter ever since. From drinking one another’s blood to sporting scandalous outfits, the couple has once again shown the world that they aren’t opposed to receiving a little backlash.

The famous pair’s latest act of controversy was their choice of Halloween costumes this past weekend. They were accused of “mocking” Christianity when the recording artist dressed up as a priest alongside his financée, who was clad head to toe in black bondage apparel.

The picture shows the “priest” placing a communion wafer in his partner’s mouth while holding a glass of wine. The Transformers star posted the photos on Instagram with the caption, “On Sundays we take communion.”

Christian followers from all platforms came to discuss and berate the choice of costume labeling it “abhorrent” and “offensive.” One user commented, “Notice how Christianity is the only religion that is openly mocked and people find it comical?? Hmm.”

The engaged couple never gets too caught up with the drama their actions tend to cause and this isn’t even their first costume to set off fireworks. They also used this year’s festivities to capture a completely different look, which also resulted in some upset followers.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Their first outfit of the weekend was an interpretation of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Kelly rocked a white tank top while Fox put on the model’s iconic red and pink bodysuit.

Though they looked undeniably on point, social media users couldn’t help but express their discontent. “Wasn’t Tommy abusive and you’re just promoting domestic violence? IDK,” a disappointed Instagram follower commented.

Even more upsetting to some was the video Kelly posted alongside the pictures. In the short clip, the rockstar can be seen snorting a line of cocaine off of his significant other’s chest. “Him thinking it’s ok to post a video doing a f*cking line is crossing a f*cking line after every artist we’ve had has overdosed in the past few years,” another follower wrote.

What do you think of the couple's carefree attitude?

