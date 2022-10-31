Dressed as Tommy Lee for Halloween, Machine Gun Kelly snorted presumably fake cocaine off of Megan Fox’s breast, who was dressed as Pamela Anderson as the couple attended the Casamigos party on Friday. The moment in question was shown in a post shared on social media after the event.

“Happy Halloween virgins,” Kelly captioned a post on Instagram which contained video of the moment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

The post didn’t go over smoothly with all of Kelly’s followers on the platform.

“Not cool with the snorting and having teens idol you,” one follower commented on the post.

Another added: “Okay, Ik there r gonna be ppl saying they didnt ask but this is not okay. Even if it’s fake, and a joke. This is not okay to promote to your fans and it’s even worse for the children they both have. Highly disappointed, really not a fan of you anymore at this point. This is f–ked.”

On another night over Halloween weekend, Kelly dressed as a priest while Fox went as one of his sexualized worshippers on a leash. That costume also resulted in backlash from some of the couple’s religious followers.

“Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion,” one user remarked,” while another wrote, “Broken generation, broken idols! how much more attention these two wants?”

Kelly and Fox have been engaged since January 2022. The two met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass two years prior.

Other costumes from Halloween weekend to catch people’s eyes include Diddy’s take on Heath Ledger’s Joker, Lizzo dressing as Chrisean Rock, G-Eazy going as John Lennon, and more.

Check out Kelly and Fox’s Halloween costumes below.

[Via]