Playboi Carti Responds After Fans Couldn't Stop Roasting His New Hair

Carti is always being clowned on by fans.

BYAlexander Cole
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park

Playboi Carti is an artist who fans on the internet love to give a hard time to. Overall, a lot of this is because he tries to remain mysterious, all while being ambiguous with when he plans to drop new music. Although he still has a huge fanbase, there are plenty of fans out there who are sick of his schtick. After all, he has all but canceled his most recent tour. Not to mention, he has dropped six singles over the past few months and hasn't even announced his album. This rollout has been a huge mess, and fans are ready to go on the attack, regardless of what Carti does.

A pretty solid example of this took place at the end of last week. As we reported, Playboi Carti popped out with a brand-new look. Overall, he was rocking some braided pigtails, and he seemed to be content with this look. Unfortunately, fans immediately pounced all over him, and made fun of the look. It all felt very mean and cruel, especially since he wasn't doing anything particularly controversial. As it turns out, Carti saw the hate, and over the weekend, he opted to respond.

Read More: Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Relationship Timeline

Playboi Carti Is Sick Of The Roast Sesh

In true Carti fashion, he didn't actually say much. Instead, he just implied that he wanted people to stop playing with him. He understands that hating on him is the cool thing to do, and he is certainly annoyed about it. However, this is the internet we're talking about here. No one ever shows mercy, not even to their favorite artists. It's sad, but very much true.

Let us know what you think about Playboi Carti and his newest look, in the comments section down below. Are you excited about his new album I Am Music? What are your expectations for this new project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Playboi Carti's "2024" Is Turning Into An Overnight Sensation

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2019 Governors Ball FestivalMusicPlayboi Carti Compared To The Wendy's Logo After Debuting New Hairstyle
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicPlayboi Carti & Camila Cabello Spark Speculation With Facetime Call
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicPlayboi Carti & Adin Ross Chop It Up On FaceTime After Streaming Fiasco And Fans Are Having None Of It
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicPlayboi Carti Laments His Shyness While Apologizing To Adin Ross