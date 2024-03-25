Playboi Carti Responds After Fans Couldn't Stop Roasting His New Hair

Playboi Carti is an artist who fans on the internet love to give a hard time to. Overall, a lot of this is because he tries to remain mysterious, all while being ambiguous with when he plans to drop new music. Although he still has a huge fanbase, there are plenty of fans out there who are sick of his schtick. After all, he has all but canceled his most recent tour. Not to mention, he has dropped six singles over the past few months and hasn't even announced his album. This rollout has been a huge mess, and fans are ready to go on the attack, regardless of what Carti does.

A pretty solid example of this took place at the end of last week. As we reported, Playboi Carti popped out with a brand-new look. Overall, he was rocking some braided pigtails, and he seemed to be content with this look. Unfortunately, fans immediately pounced all over him, and made fun of the look. It all felt very mean and cruel, especially since he wasn't doing anything particularly controversial. As it turns out, Carti saw the hate, and over the weekend, he opted to respond.

Playboi Carti Is Sick Of The Roast Sesh

In true Carti fashion, he didn't actually say much. Instead, he just implied that he wanted people to stop playing with him. He understands that hating on him is the cool thing to do, and he is certainly annoyed about it. However, this is the internet we're talking about here. No one ever shows mercy, not even to their favorite artists. It's sad, but very much true.

