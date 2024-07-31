Juice WRLD Producer Sues The Rapper's Estate Over Unpaid Royalties

It's all due to a 2021 song.

Juice WRLD died under tragic circumstances in 2019. The rapper's legacy, however, has only gotten stronger in the five years that he's been gone. There have been three posthumous studio albums put out under his name, which is more than was released when he was alive. One of these albums, however, has sparked a legal battle between producer Joshua Jaramillo and Juice WRLD's estate. Jaramillo claims he has yet to be paid royalties for the 2021 song "Girl of My Dreams."

The song was featured on Juice WRLD's album Fighting Demons, and is notable for featuring BTS star Suga. "Girl of My Dreams" was released as a promotional single, and peaked at 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Joshua Jaramillo is credited as a songwriter on "Girl of My Dreams" alongside Juice WRLD, but the court docs assert that he's still waiting on payment. Jaramillo claims he worked on the song in exchange for 1% of the royalties and 5% ownership of the rights. He's reportedly reached out to the the rapper's estate multiple times to secure payment. He attempted to determine how much money the song has made, but the estate did not provide an answer.

Juice WRLD's Estate Is Being Sued For Unspecified Damages

Joshua Jaramillo is now suing the rapper's estate for unspecified damages. The producer is also demanding he be shown the accounting numbers for "Girl of My Dreams." The music Juice WRLD's estate has released since the rapper's death has been a source of intense debate. Some fans feel the rapper would have preferred to keep unreleased music, well, unreleased. Others are eager to hear what he had in the works prior to his death. Juice WRLD's estate issued a statement addressing their decision to release posthumous albums in 2021.