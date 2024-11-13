Bronny James Won't Travel For G League Games, Sparking Even More Nepotism Accusations

Bronny James is facing even more complaints about nepotism after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the son of NBA star LeBron James won't be traveling with the Los Angeles Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate for away games. Windhorst discussed the move during an episode of the The Hoop Collective Podcast, on Wednesday.
“He’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games. He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player, and he’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games," Windhorst revealed. He went on to describe it as "special treatment and nepotism" while criticizing the Lakers for the decision.
Bronny & LeBron James Sit Together During A Lakers' Game
Lakers head coach JJ Redick previously described Bronny's standing as a G-League member as "fluid" while speaking with reporters, last month. "Our plans are always fluid based on real time," Redick said at the time, as caught by ESPN. "I believe we have two guys dressing today that as of yesterday we're not dressing out. The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one. [General manager] Rob [Pelinka] and I have talked about that. LeBron's talked about that."
Bronny James Won't Be Playing In Away Games
Bronny made his debut in the G League, last Saturday, scoring 6 points to go along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds. LeBron, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell, were all in attendance for the game. The Lakers are currently 6-4 with a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies scheduled for Wednesday night. Check out Brian Windhorst's full discussion on The Hoop Collective Podcast below.
