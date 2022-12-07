Israel Adesanya has had an interesting last few weeks. After losing his middleweight title to Alex Pereira, he was arrested at JFK Airport in New York. News of his arrest was quite shocking to the UFC world, especially since it was for carrying brass knuckles through TSA.

Subsequently, Adesanya was held by the New York Port Authority. Eventually, they let him go and gave him a desk appearance ticket. Overall, it was a pretty embarrassing arrest, however, Adesanya’s manager claimed it was all one big misunderstanding.

Israel Adesanya walks out of the ring after being defeated by Alex Pereira during the 5th round of their Middleweight fight at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage,” Tim Simpson said. “When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities.”

Israel Adesanya Gets A Win

Recently, it was reported that Adesanya got a huge win in his case. Basically, the UFC superstar was given an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. This simply means that if Adesanya goes six months without getting into trouble, his entire case will be dismissed.

Israel Adesanya is seen as UFC 281 Headliners Israel Adesanya & Alex Pereira Face Off at The Empire State Building on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

This is obviously a massive win for Adesanya who committed a fairly light infraction. Considering there was no indication that he was doing anything out of line while being arrested, it’s clear this was all just one big error that won’t happen again.

Having said that, hopefully, we will get to see Izzy fighting for his title again, sometime soon. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the UFC world.

