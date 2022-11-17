Israel Adesanya is one of the best UFC fighters in the entire world. Unfortunately, he lost his belt on Saturday as he lost to Alex Pereira by TKO at UFC 281. Adesanya is eager to get his belt back, and there is no doubt that he has a good chance of getting his revenge.

Israel Adesanya Arrested At JFK

Unfortunately, Adesanya was arrested at JFK Airport on Wednesday afternoon. According to TMZ, Izzy was trying to get through security, when he was stopped for having brass knuckles. Brass knuckles are illegal in New York, and you can’t bring them through TSA either.

Alex Pereira battles Israel Adesanya during their Middleweight fight at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Adesanya’s manager Tim Simpson was quick to offer a statement to TMZ following the arrest. As Simpson explains, Adesanya was actually gifted the brass knuckles and was very cooperative when he was taken into custody by the New York Port Authority.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage,” Simpson said. “When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home.”

Israel Adesanya prepares to enter the octagon prior to his middleweight fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In a new update from TMZ, it was revealed that Adesanya was hit with a desk appearance ticket. Consequently, this means that the fighter will have to come to court in December. Considering his cooperation in what took place, it remains to be seen what charges he may be hit with. Overall, it’s just an unfortunate situation.

Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for updates as this remains a developing situation that we are keeping an eye on.

[Via]