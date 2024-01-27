Luka Doncic Has Historic Night, Signs Boosie BadAzz's Jersey

Luka Doncic recorded the fourth-highest-scoring night in NBA history with a 73-point performance against the Hawks. Only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points, Kobe's 81 points, and Wilt's 78 points top Doncic's total. Meanwhile, the Mavs star, ironically originally drafted by the Hawks, shot 25-for-33 from the field and 15-for-16 from the free-throw line. "Those names are special. It's unbelievable," Doncic said of the players he now shares a mountaintop with. The win also snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mavs.

Furthermore, after the game, Doncic ran into a hip-hop connection. Walking courtside, he ran into Boosie Badazz, whose jersey he signed. Boosie, an avid Hawks fan, had been visibly having a great time from his courtside seats. Boosie has been seen supporting the Hawks throughout the season. While he's been a bit of a troll, he has been a vocal Hawks supporter all season long.

Luka Doncic Gets Fan Ejected, Feuds With "ESPN" Reporter For Coverage Of It

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Doncic got a fan ejected for the Mavs Wednesday night loss to the Suns became a much bigger story at the post-game presser. Doncic found himself in a back-and-forth with ESPN's Tim McMahon, who had covered the ejection as soon as it happened. "You'll be the first one to always put something bad about me," Doncic shot at the veteran journalist. Furthermore, Doncic called McMahon's report "not true at all". McMahon, who began his career as a Mavs beat reporter, attempted to defend his past coverage of Doncic.

Per McMahon, Doncic had asked security to removed a Suns fan after the fan yelled "Luka, you're tired. Get your a-- on the treadmill!" However, Doncic alleged that the comment was far from the worst thing the fan had said. While he refused to repeat the fan's other comments, Doncic noted that the fan had been insistently heckling him the entire game, and the treadmill was the one that pushed him over the edge.

