Luka Doncic Post-Game Press Conference Interrupted By Hilarious NSFW Moment

BYJamil David149 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Two
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 09: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 09, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Some interesting noises interupt Lukas answer.

Luka Dončić balled out on Thursday night, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka had a near triple-double, scoring 27 points in the win and looking once again like the offensive force he has been all year. As the Dallas Mavericks star was responding to a question from the media about his team's NBA playoff victory on Thursday, the press conference was interrupted by sex noises. The moment was awkward and caught everybody in the postgame presser off guard especially Luka. Luka's eyes got big in disbelief, and the superstar couldn't help but laugh.

When the sounds stopped, Luka composed himself and joked, “I hope that’s not live.” Who was creating the groaning noises and where they were originating from is unknown. Whether it was live or an unfortunate video mishap is also yet to be confirmed. It's a hilarious moment that capped off a great night for the Dallas Mavericks. Social media was thoroughly entertained by the moment and Luka's response. It also caused speculation on what was going on in OKC after the game.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Why Luka Doncic Signed His Jersey & How He Convinced Him

Luka Doncic's Press Conference Interrupted by Sex Noises

When the Mavericks' All-NBA guard was explaining the energy of his squad, he suddenly stopped talking and opened his eyes wide. For a few seconds, it sounded like the high-pitched moaning of a woman, and then it ceased. All Dončić could dois hang his head and cover his face with his hand while laughing. "Ok, um, moving on,” a reporter said while others in the press conference laughed. “I hope that’s not live,” Dončić said. fans have theorized a reporters bluetooth headphones died leading tothe noises being brodcast throughout the room. Whatever the case, it was hilarious and unexpected.

Luka and the Dallas Mavericks evened up the series with the Thunder 1-1. P.J. Washington lit the Thunder up hitting 7 threes pouring in 29 points to lead the Mavs in scoring. Kyrie was etremly unselfidh all night empowering his teammates. The Thunder played well but Dallas made more plays down the stretch. MVP runner up Shai Gigeous Alexander had a great game in the loss. The young Thunder will look to take back their series lead in Dallas. Hopefully for hoops fans, this series is nice and long becasue it is very entertaining.

Read More: NBA Announces MVP Finalists: Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFSSportsNBA Announces MVP Finalists: Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1.6K
All-Star Western Conference nbaSportsNBA All-Star 2024: Who Are The Western Conference Starters?651
2024 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity GameSportsStephen A. Smith Argues His Pick For NBA MVP2.9K
Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta HawksSportsLuka Doncic Shuts Down Reports That He Will Sit Out609