Luka Dončić balled out on Thursday night, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka had a near triple-double, scoring 27 points in the win and looking once again like the offensive force he has been all year. As the Dallas Mavericks star was responding to a question from the media about his team's NBA playoff victory on Thursday, the press conference was interrupted by sex noises. The moment was awkward and caught everybody in the postgame presser off guard especially Luka. Luka's eyes got big in disbelief, and the superstar couldn't help but laugh.

When the sounds stopped, Luka composed himself and joked, “I hope that’s not live.” Who was creating the groaning noises and where they were originating from is unknown. Whether it was live or an unfortunate video mishap is also yet to be confirmed. It's a hilarious moment that capped off a great night for the Dallas Mavericks. Social media was thoroughly entertained by the moment and Luka's response. It also caused speculation on what was going on in OKC after the game.

Luka Doncic's Press Conference Interrupted by Sex Noises

When the Mavericks' All-NBA guard was explaining the energy of his squad, he suddenly stopped talking and opened his eyes wide. For a few seconds, it sounded like the high-pitched moaning of a woman, and then it ceased. All Dončić could dois hang his head and cover his face with his hand while laughing. "Ok, um, moving on,” a reporter said while others in the press conference laughed. “I hope that’s not live,” Dončić said. fans have theorized a reporters bluetooth headphones died leading tothe noises being brodcast throughout the room. Whatever the case, it was hilarious and unexpected.

Luka and the Dallas Mavericks evened up the series with the Thunder 1-1. P.J. Washington lit the Thunder up hitting 7 threes pouring in 29 points to lead the Mavs in scoring. Kyrie was etremly unselfidh all night empowering his teammates. The Thunder played well but Dallas made more plays down the stretch. MVP runner up Shai Gigeous Alexander had a great game in the loss. The young Thunder will look to take back their series lead in Dallas. Hopefully for hoops fans, this series is nice and long becasue it is very entertaining.

