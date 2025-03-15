B.G. Returns With Surprisingly Versatile Album "Freedom Of Speech"

B.G. is back after years of legal complications, and he delivers a heartfelt and entertaining comeback album.

B.G. has been through a lot. The Cash Money Records icon was locked up for a decade. Once he was released, he was required to get government approval for his lyrics. These circumstances add a lot of meaning to the title of his comeback album, Freedom of Speech. B.G. is making it clear that he has a whole lot to the say on the matter. The standout cut, "Saved My Life," makes his frustrations clear by criticizing the government point blank. He likened his street rhymes to Robert De Niro making crime movies over a surprisingly nimble beat.

B.G. does his thing on Freedom of Speech, regardless of constraints. He sounds lively as ever on the party cut "Go Live" opposite Juvenile and Boosie Badazz. He's bristling with swagger on the E-40 cut "Live from the Gutta," and startlingly emotive on the Fiend collab "When You Come Home." There's a lot of versatility on display throughout the album. There's also a lot of reunions that longtime B.G. fans will be happy to see, from the aforementioned Juve to fellow Cash Money veteran Birdman. It's not easy for rappers to come back and regain their groove after a prison bid, but B.G. pulled it off. Kudos.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

B.G. Reunites With YMCMB Icons Juvenile And Birdman

Freedom of Speech tracklist:

  1. Freedom of Speech
  2. Rock-A-Bye-Bye
  3. First Question (featuring Birdman)
  4. Go Live (featuring Juvenile & Boosie Badazz)
  5. Thank You (featuring Derez De'Shon)
  6. Saved My Life
  7. My Hood
  8. Life from the Gutta (featuring E-40)
  9. Know Your Worth (featuring Reese Youngin)
  10. Been a Dog (featuring Fredo Bang)
  11. Real Life
  12. Got It Poppin (featuring Finesse2Tymes)
  13. All Nite
  14. Real As It Gets
  15. When You Come Home (featuring Fiend)

