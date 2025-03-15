B.G. Returns With Surprisingly Versatile Album "Freedom Of Speech"

B.G. has been through a lot. The Cash Money Records icon was locked up for a decade. Once he was released, he was required to get government approval for his lyrics. These circumstances add a lot of meaning to the title of his comeback album, Freedom of Speech. B.G. is making it clear that he has a whole lot to the say on the matter. The standout cut, "Saved My Life," makes his frustrations clear by criticizing the government point blank. He likened his street rhymes to Robert De Niro making crime movies over a surprisingly nimble beat.

B.G. does his thing on Freedom of Speech, regardless of constraints. He sounds lively as ever on the party cut "Go Live" opposite Juvenile and Boosie Badazz. He's bristling with swagger on the E-40 cut "Live from the Gutta," and startlingly emotive on the Fiend collab "When You Come Home." There's a lot of versatility on display throughout the album. There's also a lot of reunions that longtime B.G. fans will be happy to see, from the aforementioned Juve to fellow Cash Money veteran Birdman. It's not easy for rappers to come back and regain their groove after a prison bid, but B.G. pulled it off. Kudos.

B.G. Reunites With YMCMB Icons Juvenile And Birdman

