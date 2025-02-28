BG Teams Up With Fellow Louisiana Legends JUVENILE & Boosie Badazz For "Go Live"

BG, JUVENILE, and Boosie Badazz are encouraging the ladies to flaunt it if they got it on "Go Live." It's the Hot Boys rapper's third drop as a solo act in 2025 following up on "Lurking" and "vip." He's also been lending his talents to others such as Neno Calvin, BarbieBeeJamminn, and his guest, Boosie. This is an exciting release for BG as this is the lead single to his upcoming project Freedom Of Speech. It will arrive on March 14 as he announced on his Instagram @new_bghollyhood. That will be his first project since 2023's collab joint with Gucci Mane Choppers & Bricks which arrived a couple of months after his release from prison. "Go Live" is pure trap rap track to its core as all three Louisiana acts spit game at the girls who love to show out.
"Pop that p**sy girl if you outside with it go live with it," BG repeats on the admittedly catchy chorus. It's a pretty vulgar track all around and one with high energy. Especially when Badazz pops for the third verse. Per Apple Music, this is going to be a massive album. There's going to be 22 tracks and a plethora of features. Birdman, E-40, Fredo Bang, and Finesse2tymes are some of the main attractions. It will be out via Chopper City Entertainment, LLC and Santa Anna. Overall, BG is looking to keep the momentum going this year with "Go Live" and this upcoming project. He's already been busy as he's about to help wrap up the Hot Boys hyphenated reunion tour. It's actually going to end tonight in St. Louis after kicking things of at Weezyana Fest in New Orleans last week.
BG, JUVENILE, & Boosie Badazz "Go Live"
Read More: Zaytoven Discusses He & His Son's Projects, Christian Hip-Hop, Experiences At AfroTech, & What's To Come In 2024