Master P Discusses His Relationship With Birdman: “We Never Tried To Destroy Each Other”

Master P says that he and Birdman’s relationship is on good terms because the two “never tried to destroy each other.” During a recent interview shared by The Hip-Hop Wolf on Instagram, Master P said that the younger generation needs to take notes on how they’ve handled their business.

“We never did nothing with each other, but we never tried to kill each other. We never tried to hurt each other. That’s what I love about him.” He further added: “We was always in competition, but we never tried to destroy each other. We always rooted for each other on the sidelines. That’s why we still here. And I wanna show this next generation, we gotta stop killing each other and being jealous of each other.”

Master P Performs In Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 02: Master P performs onstage at 2017 Essence Festival at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Fans in the comments section on Instagram praised the two sides for never having serious beef. One user wrote: “Cash Money & No Limit are the epitome of co-existing. Never stepped on one another’s toes, never beefed, never hated on one another. This needs to be examined on a deeper level and used as the template to show how it’s room at the table for everyone.”

Another fan noted that they’ve only ever had healthy competition: “All of these comments are speaking on COMPETITION, the point is they never tried to destroy each other or kill each other. Competition is different!”

Master P Speaks On His Relationship With Birdman

Master P recently confirmed that he’s still at work on a TV series centered around No Limit. He initially announced the project, last year, comparing it to Power and BMF. In an update in March, he explained that he was still figuring out the cast. “No Limit TV series coming soon,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “We’re still looking for people to play the Ice Cream man and other characters. The real Master P story from New Orleans to the Bay Area. @deontaylor We’re about to make history. Masterpstory.com #GODisgood.”

